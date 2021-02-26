Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Lowered by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for 0.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,744,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,405,000 after acquiring an additional 144,435 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. 181,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,839. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,645.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

