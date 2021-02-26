People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Raised to $19.75 at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $19.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.64.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 507,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.