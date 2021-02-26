Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 404,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

