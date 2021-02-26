Ford Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

