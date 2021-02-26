iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

iStar (NYSE:STAR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 15,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.82. iStar has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.