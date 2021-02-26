Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

TSE PSI traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$9.47. 81,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.93. The company has a market cap of C$786.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,900.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

