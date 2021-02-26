Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMED. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.
Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. 4,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,252. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.
In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
