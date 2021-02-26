Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMED. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. 4,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,252. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

