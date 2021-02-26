Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.75 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.36 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.14.
Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $53.48.
In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $2,649,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $123,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,472 shares of company stock worth $39,392,371 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
