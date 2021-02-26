Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.75 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $2,649,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $123,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,472 shares of company stock worth $39,392,371 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.