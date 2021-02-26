Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 185,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,539 shares of company stock worth $34,148,670 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

