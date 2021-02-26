Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.96.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

