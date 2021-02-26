SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SITC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.04.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 66,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,469. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

