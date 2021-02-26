FY2021 EPS Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McGrath RentCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MGRC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $195,010.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $141,114.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $734,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $510,277. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

