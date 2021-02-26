Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $336.25 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,901,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,254,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,122,000 after acquiring an additional 473,881 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,675,000 after purchasing an additional 304,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 212,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

