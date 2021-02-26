Wiser Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $61.93. 139,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,559. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

