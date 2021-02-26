ANON (ANON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $201.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, ANON has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $32,785.73 and $201.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00492704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

