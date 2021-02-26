ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Hits $6.22 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00413182 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031952 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,709,731,639 coins and its circulating supply is 12,668,689,812 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

