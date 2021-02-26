KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Decreased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,644 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.49% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,848,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 273,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

