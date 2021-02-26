Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 187,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

