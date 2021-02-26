$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.12. 12,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $6,354,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

