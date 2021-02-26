New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,223.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

