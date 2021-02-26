Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,187,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

