Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:KRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 1,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,186. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

