Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $63.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.65 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

