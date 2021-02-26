VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20-3.30 for the period. VEREIT also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

NYSE VER traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.82.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

