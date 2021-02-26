AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,651. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

