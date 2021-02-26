Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.82. 9,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,576. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

