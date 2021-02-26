Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 3,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

