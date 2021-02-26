Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given New $246.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $119.70 to $246.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Futu stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,930. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. Futu has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $204.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

