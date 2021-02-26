Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe Purchases 2,500 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.55. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,132. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

