CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 35 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $68.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,560.00. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,687. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,806.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,430.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

