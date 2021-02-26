SafeCapital Hits One Day Volume of $56.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $109,919.95 and approximately $56.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001851 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

