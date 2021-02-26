Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. 6,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,881. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

