CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

FAST stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 94,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.