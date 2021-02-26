L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 32,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,631. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.