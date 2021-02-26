L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.
LB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 32,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,631. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
