CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 13,612 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 495,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.