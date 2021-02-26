Model N (MODN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Model N (NYSE: MODN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2021 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Model N was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/10/2021 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Model N was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,078. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Model N by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Model N by 3,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Model N by 87.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

