Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.