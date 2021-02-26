Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vornado’s focus on having assets in a few select high-rent and high barrier-to-entry markets are expected to drive steady cash flows and fuel its growth engine over the long term. Moreover, the company is focusing on portfolio-repositioning initiatives. In fact, it is selling assets and reinvesting proceeds in developments and redevelopments. Also, loan refinancing enables Vornado to reduce the interest rate on borrowings and extend debt maturities. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Also, the COVID-led shutdown of certain businesses is likely to reduce rental income and impact occupancy. Additionally, store closures and bankruptcy woes have exacerbated amid social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This has also been affecting its retail tenants’ rent-paying abilities.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,270. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

