ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.33.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.80. 11,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.