TD Securities Trims Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Boralex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

