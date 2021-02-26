Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.95.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. 89,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,930. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

