Morgan Stanley Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $52.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 235,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $5,949,351.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 965,117 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 944.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

