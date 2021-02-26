Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.32. Pintec Technology shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.