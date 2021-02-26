Canaccord Genuity Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $155.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

BYND stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 121,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,671. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.87 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 109.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,545,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

