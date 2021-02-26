West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

WST traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.80. 5,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

