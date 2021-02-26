Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 7,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $415.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

