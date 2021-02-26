Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

