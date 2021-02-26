DAEX Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $39,223.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.28 or 0.00726107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003852 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

