Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 87,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,604.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

