BMO Capital Markets Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $75.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.29. 544,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,300,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

